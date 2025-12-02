Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 11:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / A defence link that lasts: India-Russia summit to test future ties

A defence link that lasts: India-Russia summit to test future ties

Summit may address missile buys, fighter jet co-production despite supply delays and India's diversification push

At the SCO Summit, PM Modi told Putin India and Russia “stand shoulder to shoulder” and reiterated the need for dialogue to end the Ukraine conflict.
premium

The endurance of the India-Russia defence partnership is hardly surprising. | Photo: Reuters

Harsh V PantAleksei Zakharov
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Defence cooperation is likely to prove a key topic at the India-Russia summit on December 4 and 5. The expected talks between the defence ministers, their second meeting this year, will cover several deals, including India’s additional procurement of S-400 surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems, as well as potential contracts for the purchase and joint production of S-500 systems and the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets. While bilateral discussions on defence have clearly resurfaced, this does not mean that new agreements will be among the deliverables of the summit.
 
 Since the Cold War era, defence has been
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : External Affairs & Defence Security BS Opinion India Russia
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon