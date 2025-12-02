A defence link that lasts: India-Russia summit to test future ties

Defence cooperation is likely to prove a key topic at the India-Russia summit on December 4 and 5. The expected talks between the defence ministers, their second meeting this year, will cover several deals, including India’s additional procurement of S-400 surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems, as well as potential contracts for the purchase and joint production of S-500 systems and the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets. While bilateral discussions on defence have clearly resurfaced, this does not mean that new agreements will be among the deliverables of the summit.

Since the Cold War era, defence has been