A handshake before a game is a show of respect, but what if there is none?

One may recall that Virat Kohli’s refusal to shake hands with Sourav Ganguly during the 2023 IPL or Mary Kom’s refusal to shake Nikhat Zareen’s hand in 2019 created considerable noise. Refusing to shake hands in public by top sportspersons — not for Covid-like precautions, but for other reasons — is a big statement and can cause a lot of social uproar. Incidentally, such events are becoming more commonplace worldwide, though the reasons vary.

“An agreement can be expressed quickly and clearly in words but is only made effective by a ritual gesture: Open, weaponless hands