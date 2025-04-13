Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 10:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / A new Plaza Accord? Dollar's depriciation now needs no global agreement

A new Plaza Accord? Dollar's depriciation now needs no global agreement

We think a "Mar-a-Lago summit" might be a useful propaganda device (and revenue stream) for Mr Trump. It is unlikely to matter

Dollar, Plaza Accord
Premium

ILLUSTRATION: AJAYA MOHANTY

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With Donald Trump as President, protectionism has become a reality from being an extremist idea in the politics of the United States (US). This has helped other ideas in the US right-wing gain more prominence. 
One of them is the notion that a grand deal will be negotiated — The Mar-a-Lago Accord — which will change international finance and monetary arrangements. 
Stephen Miran wrote A User’s Guide to Restructuring the Global Trading System in November 2024. He now chairs Mr Trump’s Council of Economic Advisors. The dollar plays a special role in the international financial system, one that generates persistent
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Donald Trump BS Opinion Dollar

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon