A new Plaza Accord? Dollar's depriciation now needs no global agreement

With Donald Trump as President, protectionism has become a reality from being an extremist idea in the politics of the United States (US). This has helped other ideas in the US right-wing gain more prominence.

One of them is the notion that a grand deal will be negotiated — The Mar-a-Lago Accord — which will change international finance and monetary arrangements.

Stephen Miran wrote A User’s Guide to Restructuring the Global Trading System in November 2024. He now chairs Mr Trump’s Council of Economic Advisors. The dollar plays a special role in the international financial system, one that generates persistent