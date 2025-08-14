A revolving door for leadership in India's financial sector regulators

A recurring observation has once again surfaced: The chairpersons of key financial regulators — the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) — are all former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. The narrative that often accompanies this fact is one of continuity and a deep-seated understanding of public systems, suggesting that these seasoned public servants are uniquely equipped for the task. The argument is that this is not a coincidence but a reflection of a pragmatic recognition of their skill sets, which extend beyond