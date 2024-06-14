A toxic triangle

Only some leaders combine charisma, megalomania, and cult. The combination is rare and toxic, and the outcome is lethal. In my column last month, I wrote about what happens when megalomania combines with cult. One reader asked the outcome if charisma was added to the leadership menu of megalomania and cult. The answer is blowing in the wind.

Harvey Weinstein is charismatic. As a film producer, he is also a cult figure. Since upcoming youngsters believe that association with him is worth a huge price, megalomania sets in. Watch the Netflix movie about Mr Weinstein to appreciate