Advance Authorisation: Job work abroad and its key tax implications

Para 4.33 of the HBP does not expressly restrict endorsement only to supporting manufacturers or job workers located in India. You can therefore seek endorsement of the overseas job worker’s name and address, explaining that the materials will return to India for further manufacture and subsequent export towards discharge of the export obligation. The proviso to condition (xii) of notification number 21/2023-Customs permits transfer of imported materials for job work subject to the relevant GST (Goods and Services Tax) conditions. Those provisions do not expressly prohibit overseas job work. You should comply with the applicable job-work-challan, recordkeeping, reporting and return-period requirements, and declare the purpose of the temporary export in the shipping bill. On re-import, the processed goods will attract duty under Section 20 of the Customs Act, 1962, read with any applicable exemption notification. The original duty-free import under the Advance Authorisation does not necessarily exempt this re-import. The invoice of the foreign job-worker will not attract IGST on reverse charge basis because where the specialized process is performed entirely abroad on goods physically made available to the foreign job worker, the place of supply is outside the taxable territory in accordance with Section 13(3)(a) of the IGST Act, 2017.