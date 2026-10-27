Advance Authorisation: Job work abroad and its key tax implications
Experts clarify rules on overseas job work under advance authorisation, leasing capital goods under EPCG and timelines for invoicing and export shipments
TNC Rajagopalan
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We have an export order for an item. We have imported the materials required for manufacturing the item duty free under an advance authorisation. One of our machines to carry out a specialised process has broken down. It will take quite some time to send the machine abroad for repairs and get it back. Our customer cannot wait that long. So, we want to send the imported duty-free material abroad to get the specialised process done and re-import it for further manufacture at our factory. We refer to Paragraph 4.33 of the Handbook of Procedures (HBP), which allows the endorsement of the name of the supporting manufacturer in an advance authorisation. Can we get endorsement of the name of a supporting manufacturer abroad and if so, what are the tax implications?
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Topics : GST Foreign trade policy EPCG