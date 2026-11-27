It is estimated that global gaming (inclusive of hardware, live stream revenues, and advertising) will generate $560 billion in revenues in 2026. Just games (excluding hardware, streaming and ads) will generate $215 billion. For context, the global movie industry will earn a piddling $126 billion this year.

A large chunk of the world’s 3.7 billion gamers play GTA. Over 512 million units of the core games have been sold, and there are countless spin-offs too. The GTA series has always been admired for its state-of-the-art quality. Every iteration of the GTA series has been cutting-edge, leveraging the best technologies of the day. Digital historians can map the evolution of the digital industry simply by the way GTA went from being 2D (two-dimensional) to 3D to HD (high-definition).

It has been claimed (with more than a grain of truth) that GTA is the United Kingdom’s most successful export of the 21st century. It was developed by Scottish gamers at Rockstar North, originally an Edinburgh company, which is now the subsidiary of United States’ Rockstar Games. It has also always been controversial due to its violent, amoral storylines.

Players role-play as criminals, rising through the ranks of organised crime “mobs”, with many missions and side stories. Apart from the violence and amorality, GTA has also been criticised for the demeaning ways it depicts many (not all) women characters. The game features sex-workers, “gangsters’ molls”, and realistically depicted strip clubs. The timelines range from historic, from the 1920s onwards, to fictional near-future settings.

The locations are fictional in terms of names (Liberty City, San Fiero, Los Santos). But GTA is mostly set in US cities like New York, New Jersey, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Miami. London and Scottish locales also appear. The cities are rendered in granular detail using GPS, and 3D maps of real places. Scientists have taken GTA locales, and run simulations of flooding to see how they are affected by weather. The renders are that good (and scientists are that nerdy).

The sixth iteration of GTA — GTA6 — released on November 19, and it has immediately led to accusations of theft and piracy. This, too, is a paradigm driven by cutting-edge technology. Rockstar has always made its money with a business model involving what many gamers consider sharp practice. First, they release a version for consoles. Then, several months later, they release a version for the personal computer (PC). Gamers who need their GTA fix end up buying it twice, or even thrice. GTA6 was released on November 19 for the Xbox Series X|S and Playstation5 (PS5/Pro) platforms, with prices ranging from €60-90 equivalent. Less than a week later, there are excellent versions available for the PC. And, these are free.

Rockstar didn’t release them. Gamers and vibe coders using artificial intelligence (AI) pulled GTA6 from Xbox consoles and managed to get it to run on Windows PCs. A hacker group called Cyberleek had hacked into Rockstar, and leaked a large portion of the code for the Xbox version of the game. Xbox is a Microsoft product and runs on Windows. Gamers and vibe coders recompiled to make it run natively on high-end Windows PCs.

Here’s a technical point. A console game (or any native android app for that matter) can always be run on a desktop PC by using an emulator. Emulation makes the desktop’s hardware behave like the console’s hardware (or a mobile). But it radically slows the PC down, which is a dealbreaker for a game like GTA. Instead, if the code is taken apart and recompiled, the computer needn’t throttle itself. Recompilation is essentially what the company would do to create a PC-native version. It used to take expertise, intimate coding knowledge and many man-hours.

Vibe coders can now use AI to do this. There’s no official estimate of how many tokens were expended on which AI to do this recompilation. But the unofficial builds work smoothly and it’s been less than a week. Of course, there’s a high risk that these PC versions are also seeded with malware. And, of course, this is illegal. But surely you didn’t expect gamers who spend their days pretending to be mobsters to be restrained by moral considerations?