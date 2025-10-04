Saturday, October 04, 2025 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Anti-Indianism, not Islam, is the ideology that keeps Pakistan going

Anti-Indianism, not Islam, is the ideology that keeps Pakistan going

Pakistan's army has been a rentier force available to a reasonable bidder. It has never come to the aid of any Muslims, including Palestinians or Gazans, except for making noises here and there

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan PM
premium

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo: PTI)

Shekhar Gupta
7 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

This sequel to last week’s National Interest under the same headline is triggered by one line I had added as a very belated afterthought, almost as the column was going into print. Take it from me, I had written, Pakistan will sign some equivalent of the Abraham Accords and recognise Israel much before it makes peace with India. The news cycle has moved dramatically within days. Pakistan now seems closer to that denouement than anybody would’ve imagined on September 26 (Friday) when I wrote the first part of “How Pakistan thinks”. 
Almost playing to a script,
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion India Pakistan relations Pakistan army
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon