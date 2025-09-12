As humans pursue their quest for immortality, ethical questions remain

A parade in Beijing was meant to showcase steel and certainty: Columns of modern weaponry, synchronised salutes, leaders framed like statues above Tiananmen Gate. Then a hot-mic moment betrayed something softer. Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un leaned close — not to talk of missiles but of biotech, organs, and lifespans stretched to 150 years. The men who embody power’s permanence revealed their own unease with the inexorables of time; the clock is ticking.

The longing to outwit death has trailed humanity for millennia. In Indian mythology, devas and asuras churned the cosmic ocean to extract amrita, the