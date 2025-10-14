Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty flat; Asian markets mixed; LG Electronics IPO listing today
Sensex Today| Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed on Tuesday, diverging from Wall Street's strong rally after President Donald Trump softened his stance on China
Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, October 14, 2025: Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Tuesday's trading session on flat to positive note as indicated by the GIFT Nifty futures. Market sentiment is also expected to get influenced by the September retail inflation data, which eased to a 99-month low of 1.54 per cent as food prices fell 2.3 per cent year-on-year — the most benign print for this volatile and essential component of the household spending basket since December 2018. At 7:42 AM on Tuesday, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading 10 points higher at 25,319 levels.
On the global front, investors eye US Fed Chair Powell’s speech. Back home, D-Street investors await WPI manufacturing and inflation data.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded mixed on Tuesday, diverging from Wall Street’s strong rally after US President Donald Trump softened his stance on China. Following weeks of tit-for-tat trade measures and tense rhetoric, Trump said in a Truth Social post on Monday, “Don’t worry about China, it will all be fine!”
South Korea’s Kospi index rose 1.01 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 1.34 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.25 per cent.
Overnight in the US, Wall Street’s major indices closed higher, led by gains in Broadcom and other semiconductor stocks, as Trump’s tempered tone on US-China trade eased investor concerns. The broader S&P 500 advanced 1.56 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 2.21 per cent, and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.29 per cent.
FII, DII data
In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹200.27 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹2,198.03 crore on Monday, October 13.
IPOs today
The mainline segment will see the listing of LG Electronics India shares. The basis of allotment of Canara Robeco Asset Management Co IPO and Rubicon Research IPO shares are set to get finalised today. Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co IPO is set to close for subscription today.
In the SME space, Sihora Industries IPO and SK Minerals & Additives IPO enter the final day of subscription today. Shares of Mittal Sections are set to make their D-Street debut today.
Q2 results today
Tech Mahindra, Bank of Maharashtra, ICICI Lombard, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Persistent Systems, Aditya Birla Money, and Cyient DLM are among the companies set to release their Q2FY26 results today.
Commodity corner
Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday morning. Brent crude was up 0.44 per cent at $63.60 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude traded with a gain of 0.47 per cent at $59.77 per barrel.
8:15 AM
8:07 AM
7:57 AM
7:52 AM
7:46 AM
7:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top stocks to watch today
7:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices edge higher
7:23 AM
7:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IPOs today
7:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade mixed
7:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street ends higher
7:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
