As US cuts funding, India must do more to attract scientific researchers

Societies need to create “innovation systems” through which the raw talent of researchers is organised, funded, and channelled. A valuable framework is the Technology Readiness Level (TRL). This concept (from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or Nasa) categorises the maturity of a technology from its conception to its deployment. TRL 1 is the establishment of basic principles. TRL 2 is the formulation of a technology concept. TRL 3 is an experimental proof-of-concept. These early stages, TRL 1-3, constitute basic and early-stage applied research. The middle stages, TRL 4-6, involve validating components in a laboratory, then in a