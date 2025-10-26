Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 09:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / As US cuts funding, India must do more to attract scientific researchers

As US cuts funding, India must do more to attract scientific researchers

As the US dismantles its basic research engine, it creates a global crisis and a singular opportunity for India

Research and Innovation
premium

For over 70 years, the United States (US) federal government was the single-most important player in the world for TRL 1-6 research. (ILLUSTRATION: AJAYA KUMAR MOHANTY)

Ajay ShahPralhad Burli
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Societies need to create “innovation systems” through which the raw talent of researchers is organised, funded, and channelled. A valuable framework is the Technology Readiness Level (TRL). This concept (from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or Nasa) categorises the maturity of a technology from its conception to its deployment. TRL 1 is the establishment of basic principles. TRL 2 is the formulation of a technology concept. TRL 3 is an experimental proof-of-concept. These early stages, TRL 1-3, constitute basic and early-stage applied research. The middle stages, TRL 4-6, involve validating components in a laboratory, then in a
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Research and development Research
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon