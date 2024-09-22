Banker's Trust: All you want to know about SROs in finance sector

In August, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recognised the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) as a self-regulatory organisation (SRO) in the financial technology (fintech) sector.

The banking regulator had received three applications. Of these, one was granted the SRO status; one has been asked to reapply after meeting specific requirements, and the third is still under review.

How many RBI-approved SROs are there for banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in India?

In 1944, a group of bankers met under the chairmanship of Pranlal Devkaran Nanjee, chairman of Devkaran Nanjee Banking Company Ltd, to form