Friday, November 14, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Bill Gates' pivot away from bold climate action misses key challenges

Bill Gates' pivot away from bold climate action misses key challenges

To find our way back to shore, we urgently need a new financial architecture that can provide the policy and fiscal space to support implementation and build state capacity

Bill Gates
premium

Ten years after COP21 in Paris, the world is not short of targets or stated commitments. Rather, what is missing is the ability to deliver fast, fair, and durable progress

Mariana Mazzucato
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 11:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bill Gates’ call for the United Nations (UN) to pivot from climate action focused on temperature goals to vaccines has misread the challenge we face. Investments in climate mitigation and development are not competing priorities. On the contrary, with the World Health Organization projecting that climate change will cause approximately 250,000 additional deaths per year between 2030 and 2050, climate action is also health action.
 
All those attending the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém this week should keep this insight in mind. But Mr Gates is right that we must deliver real solutions, and, as the Brazilian government
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Climate Change Bill Gates BS Opinion COP30
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon