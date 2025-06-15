Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 10:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Build good external relations for steady supplies of critical materials

Build good external relations for steady supplies of critical materials

Serious doubts have now emerged in many countries regarding dependence on other countries for critical materials because it is not easy to develop alternate sources of supplies quickly

Ministry of Mines set to release list of critical minerals for India
premium

The global supply chains were seriously disrupted during the Covid-19 pandemic that started in China. (Photo: PTI)

TNC Rajagopalan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Last week, China and the United States (US) agreed essentially to take forward the mini-deal on tariffs agreed at Geneva last month and to go easy on export controls. For now, the anxieties about serious disruptions to the supply chains of critical materials for making several goods, including fighter jets, medical equipment, electric vehicles, etc, have lessened somewhat. Both countries are keeping their options on the way forward based on their own assessment on how far the other is willing to go to keep the supplies flowing.
 
Since 2018, the US has been imposing one restriction or the other on
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion OPINION mineral sector Mining industry Indian Economy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon