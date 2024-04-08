Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Buybacks and their importance

Paying money back to shareholders does not mean that you have no growth. It may simply mean that you do not need all the capital you generate for your core business

share buyback
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Akash Prakash
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 10:58 PM IST
One of the critical tools used by corporations globally and especially in the US to return capital to investors is buybacks of stock. Partly done to offset dilution due to share-based employee compensation and partly due to greater tax efficiency, it has become the primary means to return capital to investors. One of the less well-known facts is that since the year 2000, net share buybacks in the US have totalled $5.5 trillion. They have been the single-largest source of demand for US equities. The next biggest source of demand has been buying from foreign investors, and that totalled $1.8
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Apple to host 25-min in-store demo sessions with Vision Pro buyers: Report

Apple Vision Pro to debut with over 150 3D movies from Disney and others

Apple releases AI tool for image editing through text input: Details here

Apple Watch Series 10 to feature BP monitor, sleep apnea detection features

Apple pushes Vision Pro launch date to March, needs further testing: Report

Patanjali and the art of puffery

The BJP and the political turncoats

Kudos to CBIC for instructions on GST investigations

That tricky issue of job creation

Exciting world of data science

Topics : BS Opinion Shareholders Share buybacks Apple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon