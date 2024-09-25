Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Balancing act: Managing conflicts in regulatory roles is key for Sebi

Balancing act: Managing conflicts in regulatory roles is key for Sebi

In the realm of market regulation, managing conflict is the key to effective governance

market regulation
Premium

Illustration: binay sinha

M S SahooSumit Agrawal
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 10:44 PM IST
Once, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairperson was mocked for never having “seen a share certificate”, casting doubts on his ability to regulate the securities markets. Today, the tables have turned, as another chairperson has drawn attention for having “seen share certificates”. What was once considered a qualification is now perceived as a potential liability, bringing conflicts of interest to the forefront of governance. In between, a different chairperson with modest holdings chose to divest them before assuming office, reinforcing the need for regulators to, like Caesar’s wife, remain beyond reproach, free from even
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon