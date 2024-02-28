Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Consumption survey: No definitive trend yet

The monthly per capita expenditure data points to shifts in consumption, but it should not be used for reconfiguring the Consumer Price Index

Consumption survey: No definitive trend yet
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Madan Sabnavis
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 10:45 PM IST
The Survey on household consumption expenditure has long been expected after being delayed due to the pandemic. The results of the monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE) of households are interesting, as they shed some light on the state of the rural and urban economies and allow for some broader thinking.

The Survey shows that the gap between per capita monthly consumption expenditure between the rural and urban populations has narrowed, which is a positive sign, as this is the way to go when it comes to ensuring broad-based growth. Here, the Survey provides two sets of numbers, one referring
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

India's capex budget: Experts call for multiyear, data-driven plans

FY24 per capita income growth may be lowest in 21 years barring FY20, FY21

Prospects bright for capital formation, upturn in pvt capital expenditure

Market movers: Explaining the surge in Indians declaring capital gains

I-T dept leverages tech to scrutinise tax returns, recovers Rs 36,000 cr

Accepting our income demographics

Indonesia & Pakistan: Not two peas in a pod

Elections, manifestos, and the infra agenda

A deep threat to election integrity

Emperor's new clothes

Topics : Capital Expenditure BS Opinion per capita income Consumer Price Index

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch Today Himachal Rajya Sabha Election Live UpdatesLatest News LiveSummer Olympics 2024Poverty Rate in IndiaHavells India Share PriceGaganyaan MissionTS Inter Exams 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon