Crypto emerges from the shadows

It’s been about 15 years since Satoshi Nakamoto released the seminal paper that outlined the concept of Bitcoin, and launched a new class of financial assets, cryptocurrencies. Just by surviving through a tumultuous period, they have acquired acceptance.

The latest “win” for the asset class is the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC’s) permission to list spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on US exchanges. Several such ETFs will list. This opens the door for institutional investors to put money into cryptocurrencies.

The 2008 paper introduced the concept of a currency not controlled by any entity (i.e. a central bank). Each