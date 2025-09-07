Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 09:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Defiance won't beget India respect, export-focused manufacturing base will

Defiance won't beget India respect, export-focused manufacturing base will

One of the best ways to judge the impact of any policy is to check its effect on stock prices of companies, supposedly benefiting

Manufacturing Industry, tariffs, Trade exports
premium

The answer to the virtuous cycle of higher GDP growth, higher wages, and higher consumption is to ensure decades of export boom. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Debashis Basu Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s Goods and Services (GST) Tax Council, meeting on September 3, unveiled what was billed as the most radical simplification of the levy since its introduction in 2017. On September 22 the country will move to two broad slabs — 5 per cent and 18 per cent — with essentials such as foodgrains and fresh produce exempted, and hundreds of other goods shuffled into lower brackets. The changes followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day promise of reform. Will these benefit the Indian consumer and the economy? Lower indirect taxes, in theory, should spur demand. And since, private final consumption
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Goods and Services Tax GST Council GST rate cuts Indian consumers BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon