Does WPP really stand to gain anything from killing its agency brands?

GroupM is soon to become WPP Media. The process has already started. The sunsetting will trigger possible (actually, for sure) employee layoffs, a deliberate and visible shift in brand positioning, recalibration of brand equity, and — hopefully — the conquest of new horizons for the media-buying behemoth. WPP is also “aligning” the once “red-hot” Grey with Ogilvy, shifting the agency network away from the AKQA Group — yet claiming that Grey will remain independent as an agency brand.

Is the rethink a repositioning or a rejuvenation? A retirement or a reassignment of tired brands? Or just a refresh and a