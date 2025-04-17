Empowering India's entrepreneurs: The transformative role of Mudra loans

India’s economic progress is deeply interwoven with the success of its micro-, small-, and medium-enterprises (MSMEs). The sector not only serves as the backbone of our economy but also plays a pivotal role in employment generation and fostering grassroots innovation. Recognising this potential, the Government of India had launched the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), popularly known as Mudra loan, on April 8, 2015, a game-changing initiative aimed at providing credit to micro and small enterprises (MSEs) that form the core of India’s entrepreneurial landscape.

Today, the Mudra loan has become a vital financial lifeline for the unorganised and underserved