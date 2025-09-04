Fed is independent, but could markets be right about Trump's push for cuts?

United States President Donald Trump’s decision to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has set off a firestorm among economic pundits. Ms Cook was sacked for allegedly producing false documentation while applying for mortgages.

The pundits are right about one thing: Malfeasance has only provided Mr Trump plausible legal grounds for removing Ms Cook. The real reason is that Ms Cook is part of the majority on the Fed board that has refused to heed his repeated call for a reduction in interest rates.

By firing Ms Cook, Mr Trump is sending out a message to members of the Federal