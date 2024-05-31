Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Finding the box-office balance

One of the most heartening things to happen to the business of cinema is the rise of mid-range hits

Fahadh Faasil
Premium

Fahadh Faasil

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar
4 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 10:17 PM IST
Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham, the story of an eccentric gangster, is among the top ten hits of 2024. Siddharth Malhotra’s Fighter, Chidambaram’s Manjummel Boys, Prasanth Varma’s Hanu-Man and Vikas Bahl’s Shaitaan are among the others, says Ormax Media’s Box-Office report for the first four months of 2024. The cumulative gross (money collected in theatres including taxes and trade share) for all Indian films released between January and April this year stands at Rs 3,071 crore. That is completely in line with the first four months of 2023, a record year for Indian cinema.

However, if you read the news, it
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Indian Box Office OTT users Indian Cinema

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon