Finding the box-office balance

Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham, the story of an eccentric gangster, is among the top ten hits of 2024. Siddharth Malhotra’s Fighter, Chidambaram’s Manjummel Boys, Prasanth Varma’s Hanu-Man and Vikas Bahl’s Shaitaan are among the others, says Ormax Media’s Box-Office report for the first four months of 2024. The cumulative gross (money collected in theatres including taxes and trade share) for all Indian films released between January and April this year stands at Rs 3,071 crore. That is completely in line with the first four months of 2023, a record year for Indian cinema.

However, if you read the news, it