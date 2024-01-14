Sensex (    %)
                        
For women, it's a long walk to financial inclusion

Designing financial services for women makes good business sense. Women have lower defaults, tend to save more and make timely repayments compared to men

women empowerment financial inclusion
Seema Prem
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

India has made great strides in financial inclusion. According to Global Findex 2021, bank account ownership in the country has grown to 78 per cent. Delving deeper into gender-disaggregated data, however, reveals alarming facts. Women are 13 percentage points less likely to use their accounts for digital payments. And while women tend to save more money than men, only 28 per cent use savings accounts. If a woman applies for a loan to buy a two-wheeler, she is likely to be asked to bring along a male guarantor. This is commonplace in rural settings for banks to exercise caution when
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : Financial Inclusion BS Opinion women empowerment business

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 10:49 PM IST

