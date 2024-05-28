Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

FTA benefits elude India

The high import and low export trend is likely to continue with free-trade agreements under negotiation

FTA
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Ajay Srivastava
6 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:37 PM IST
A free-trade agreement (FTA) is a pact between countries to make trade easier by reducing tariffs and other barriers on imports from each other. Globally, over 350 FTAs are currently in force.

Over the past four years, India has signed FTAs with Mauritius, the UAE, Australia, and the European Free Trade Association, or EFTA, countries (Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein). Agreements with the UK and Oman are nearly finalised.

India has a total of 14 trade agreements with 25 countries and is negotiating new deals with over 50 countries, including the European Union (EU) and the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : FTA in India BS Opinion Indian Economy India imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 9:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon