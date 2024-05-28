FTA benefits elude India

A free-trade agreement (FTA) is a pact between countries to make trade easier by reducing tariffs and other barriers on imports from each other. Globally, over 350 FTAs are currently in force.

Over the past four years, India has signed FTAs with Mauritius, the UAE, Australia, and the European Free Trade Association, or EFTA, countries (Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein). Agreements with the UK and Oman are nearly finalised.

India has a total of 14 trade agreements with 25 countries and is negotiating new deals with over 50 countries, including the European Union (EU) and the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.