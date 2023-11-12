Gandhigiri in recovery of bad loans

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Remember EMI, the 2008 Hindi film directed by Saurabh Kabra? The Sanjay Dutt-starrer, a social comedy, was all about the recovery of bad loans. Banks, telecom companies and a string of multinationals were only too happy to engage Sattar (Dutt), owner of Good Luck Recovery Agency, to chase defaulters. Sattar, operating from Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai, followed a simple rule for his business — “loan liya hai to chukana padega (if you have taken a loan, you must repay it).”
Two incidents this month remind me of EMI.