Gandhigiri in recovery of bad loans

Gandhigiri could be a way of recovering unsecured personal loans but not the corporate loans that have turned sour and are running into trillions of rupees

Remember EMI, the 2008 Hindi film directed by Saurabh Kabra? The Sanjay Dutt-starrer, a social comedy, was all about the recovery of bad loans. Banks, telecom companies and a string of multinationals were only too happy to engage Sattar (Dutt), owner of Good Luck Recovery Agency, to chase defaulters. Sattar, operating from Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai, followed a simple rule for his business — “loan liya hai to chukana padega (if you have taken a loan, you must repay it).”

Two incidents this month remind me of EMI.