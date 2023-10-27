Getting to the Moon

On a balmy September day in 1962, a crowd of 40,000 at Houston’s Rice Stadium listened as then US President John F Kennedy declared: “We choose to go to the Moon…” Seven years later, the nation fulfilled his audacious pledge with Neil Armstrong’s historic “one small step for man”.

Fast forward 61 years, another global leader has set forth a similarly ambitious national project: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tasked the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) with putting a human on