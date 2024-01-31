Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Govt spending must pursue evidence-based policy for best outcomes

It's important to see the quality of spending and missing gaps in resource provision

capex, states capex, capital expenditure
Premium

Representative image

Amarjeet Sinha
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 5:08 PM IST
There is no substitute for evidence-based public policy. Incorrect narratives can often confound public spending and create a feel good factor that may not reflect true human wellbeing at the bottom of the pyramid. There is a very good reason to keep fiscal deficits under check; it is equally important to see the current quality of spending and some of the missing gaps in resource provision, based on the evidence at hand. While India’s current macro indicators rightly give confidence to retail investors, central bank, rating and investing agencies and multi- lateral institutions, it is equally important to see some
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

India's fiscal deficit between Apr-Oct 45% of FY24 target of Rs 17.87 trn

India's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 6.42 trillion, 36% of FY24 target

Fiscal deficit for Apr-Nov narrows to 50.7% at Rs 9.07 trillion: Govt

Credit card spending in India rises to Rs 1.78 trn in Oct, sets record

India's fiscal deficit for Q1 reaches 25.3% of annual target: Govt data

Crowdsourcing: A sign of digital democracy in action

Rural India's Budget expectations

Operating at scale

Macro balancing act in 2024

Quite a hell of a ride

Topics : Fiscal Deficit Government spending Government expenditure Indian Economy Capex MGNREGS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveStocks to Watch ahead of BudgetSwiggyBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherL&T Share PriceIIM-B placementsBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon