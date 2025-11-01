Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 12:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Grandmaster Danya's death exposes cyberbullying threat in online chess

Grandmaster Danya's death exposes cyberbullying threat in online chess

Danya, the son of immigrants from the former Soviet Union, was a few weeks short of his 30th birthday. He was a former World Under-12 champion, a bestselling author, and a very popular coach

Danya death
premium

Digital cheating is certainly an issue but it cannot be tackled through cyberbullying that randomly targets innocent people. That just adds another toxic element. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 12:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A tragic death recently highlighted the challenges chess faces as it transforms into a digital sport. On October 19, Grandmaster (GM) Daniel “Danya” Naroditsky was found dead at his home outside Charlotte in North Carolina, United States. He had been playing online and viewers were alarmed by his disjointed conversation. Two friends who checked on him found he had passed away.
 
Danya, the son of immigrants from the former Soviet Union, was a few weeks short of his 30th birthday. He was a former World Under-12 champion, a bestselling author, and a very popular coach
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion OPINION
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon