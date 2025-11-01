Grandmaster Danya's death exposes cyberbullying threat in online chess

A tragic death recently highlighted the challenges chess faces as it transforms into a digital sport. On October 19, Grandmaster (GM) Daniel “Danya” Naroditsky was found dead at his home outside Charlotte in North Carolina, United States. He had been playing online and viewers were alarmed by his disjointed conversation. Two friends who checked on him found he had passed away.

Danya, the son of immigrants from the former Soviet Union, was a few weeks short of his 30th birthday. He was a former World Under-12 champion, a bestselling author, and a very popular coach