Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

GST cess as an opportunity

India's economy should benefit from an early termination of the compensation cess

GST cess
Premium

A K Bhattacharya
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 10:07 PM IST
The performance of the goods and services tax (GST) regime has looked up in the last couple of years. In 2018-19, a year after its launch in July 2017, GST collections were estimated at about 6.22 per cent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP). After weathering the headwinds of two rounds of politically-induced rate cuts without any rationalisation or reduction in the multiplicity of rates and the Covid pandemic, GST collections in 2021-22 rose to 6.3 per cent of GDP. A year later, it was further up at 6.6 per cent. And in the first half of 2023-24, GST collections
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

28% GST on deposit refunds issued by online gaming portals, casinos

ICICI Bank faces Rs 7.47 cr GST demand from Maharashtra department

India's gross GST collections in December jumps 10.3% to Rs 1.64 trillion

Reframing the middle class

India's fight for food security at WTO

No more gawking at gay leaders, people

Red Sea impact: Who would a price rise hurt the most?

Survival and growth of FPOs

Topics : BS Opinion GST Indian Economy GST cess

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 10:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon