Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Handle with care: India's latest GDP numbers flatter but don't deceive

Even if no statistical jugglery is afoot, the "noise" in India's GDP numbers should be eliminated in order to hear the underlying music without distortion, writes T N Ninan

Economic growth, GDP
Premium

T N Ninan
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s latest GDP (gross domestic product) numbers flatter, though they don’t deceive — because the underlying story is a good one. The flow of quarterly GDP numbers should probably come with a warning: Fragile, handle with care! To understand why, consider the latest set of numbers, which deliver GDP growth of 7.6 per cent for the July-September quarter. And pick the sectoral number that principally supports that upbeat total: Manufacturing sector growth of 13.9 per cent over a year earlier, unusual in itself and well above the growth rates for other sectors.

It so happens that the corresponding quarter a year earlier had (again, unusually) seen the manufacturing sector shrink by 3.8 per cent, thereby creating a low base as the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

India witnesses decline in data science & analytics jobs in 2023: Report

Led by IT sector, 84% Indian firms want to hire people with green skills

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

Hiring in the Indian IT sector shrinks for the first time in 25 years

Festive demand surge expected to create 50,000 temp jobs in coming months

Henry Kissinger: Flawed genius who will be missed more in China than the US

Q2FY24 GDP surprised on the upside

Building the fighter fleet

The fossil fuel dilemma

ESOPs: Boon or bane

Topics : India GDP GDP growth Indian Economy BS Opinion T N Ninan GDP data manufacturing

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon