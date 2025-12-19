Hard work, humility are hallmarks of new BJP working president Nitin Nabin

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) victory in the Chhattisgarh Assembly election (2023) is considered a turning point in the political career of Nitin Nabin, declared national working president of the BJP last week, the youngest ever to hold the position. But the real boost to his career came in 2019, when he was put in charge of the party’s campaign in the Sikkim Assembly polls.

The BJP’s performance in that election was not up to standard. Although the P K Chamling-led Sikkim Democratic Front was thrown out, ending Mr Chamling’s five-term tenure as chief minister, the gains were mopped up