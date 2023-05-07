close

High pension recipients can get short-changed in bailouts

Employees seeking larger pensions are betting on government intervention to address deficit. However, past precedents show governments cap the pension in such situations

Harsh Roongta
Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 9:03 PM IST
In 1983, the excitement was palpable as Kapil Dev hois­ted the Prudential trophy after the limited-overs World Cup held in England. The 1987 event, initially set for England, was moved to India and Pakistan due to the financial woes experienced by the United Kingdom’s (UK) pension providers, including Prudential, the World Cup’s sponsor then.
 
The pension industry was struggling because pensioners were living longer, investment returns were lower than estimated, and pension payments were fixed and payable for the pensioner’s lifetime. Ultimately, the UK government took over the liability. Some individuals, who were eligible for a higher pension, experienced losses as the government capped the maximum pension amount.
 
A similar situation unfolded in the wake of the 2008 Great Financial Crisis, when General Motors (GM) faced bankruptcy due in part to high pension liabilities towards former employees. The US gover
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : Pensions pension schemes pension funds EPS scheme

First Published: May 07 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

