In the app world, the seven deadly sins have found new digital avatars

The seven deadly sins, or cardinal sins, are pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony, and sloth.

Pride (superbia in Latin, hubris in Greek) is considered the original and worst of the seven deadly sins — the most demonic: “Pride goeth before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.” Greed, avaritia, is an inordinate desire to acquire or possess more than one needs. Wrath, ira, is uncontrolled feelings of anger, rage, and hatred, sometimes leading to vengeance. Envy, born of vanity or vaingloria, is the sad or resentful covetousness towards the traits or possessions of another, sometimes leading to the