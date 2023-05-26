close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India as 'developed country' by 2047: Attainable goal, or chimera?

Even as India strives to climb the development mountain, the fact is that the mountaintop is already crowded. If it got there in 2047, India would be very much a late-comer, notes T N Ninan

T N Ninan
Development, economy
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 7:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Narendra Modi government has set before the country the goal of attaining “developed country” status by 2047. On an initial reckoning, this seems a tall order, and one might justifiably wonder whether this is just another chimera -- like doubling farmers’ incomes by 2022, or getting manufacturing to account for 25 per cent of GDP, also by 2022, or becoming a $5-trillion economy next year. Besides, the government has not defined what being a “developed” country might mean, and there is no one international benchmark to apply.
However, various development indicators exist, focusing on income level, health and education standards, quality of life (e.g. access to electricity and safe drinking water), availability of work, levels of poverty and inequality, technological attainments, and so on. The starting assumption is the obvious one -- that India is well short of the required levels on such indicators. So the goal set for the nex
Or
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Per capita GDP for Bangladesh higher than India till 2022, says IMF

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

Just when things look…: Beware the surprise that catches you unprepared

Chexit, in parts: Reshoring, friend-shoring and billions of dollars in sops

Growth and glory: Might the two Asian cheetahs end up in another dead heat?

A sustainable growth rate: At what level will India have no output gap?

What critics of the govt miss: Not much is lost if the PLI scheme fails

India's demographic dividend: More talked about than actually encashed

Is Apple's focus on India as momentous as Suzuki's entry 40 yrs ago?

Why climate change makes GDP unsuitable for measuring economic churn

Why Tesla makes in China, not in India

Directing regulation!

Dealing with the debt stock

The UK a tax haven?

Regulators will drive the ESG agenda

Topics : Narendra Modi Indian Economy Weekend Ruminations Developed nations T N Ninan per capita income poverty Development

First Published: May 26 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Best of BS Opinion: Directing regulation, an increasing divide, and more

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Why Tesla makes in China, not in India

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

Directing regulation!

Illustration
6 min read

An increasing divide

New Parliament Building
3 min read

Direct impact

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
3 min read

Most Popular

Why Tesla makes in China, not in India

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

Directing regulation!

Illustration
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon