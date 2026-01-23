India at Davos: From presence to partnership in long-term global growth

Yet beneath this calm, a deeper unease simmers, a growing recognition that the global economic order is under strain, and that future growth will depend on countries capable of providing stability, scale, and solutions tailor-made for the next part of this century.

As we enter the last day of Davos 2026, India’s presence this year carries a quiet confidence. No longer a peripheral participant in the global conversation, India is increasingly seen as a structural anchor in a fragmenting world. There is strong international interest in the country’s economic trajectory, governance capacity, and its ability to combine scale with stability at a time when many economies are reassessing their growth models. This attention has shifted the dialogue around India from potential to tangible delivery.

Across discussions at the Congress Centre and along the Promenade, global leaders have spoken of India less in the language of promise and more in terms of delivery. With growth projected to remain among the strongest worldwide, India’s relevance is no longer cyclical, it is now foundational. More importantly, there is a growing confidence in India’s predictability at a time when policy volatility has become the norm elsewhere.

India’s delegation is among its most substantive to date,with over 200 participants spanning Union and State Government, industry, start-ups, institutions, media, and social enterprises present. This broad representation enables a cohesive ‘Team India’ approach, aligning national priorities with strong state-level leadership. Indian states are no longer passive participants in global forums; they have emerged as active economic actors, articulating sector-specific strategies and concluding sign­ificant investment commit­ments across green energy, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, defence, and digital infrastructure.

At Davos 2026, India pitched scale and certainty, highlighting 350 airports, $96 billion in deals, manufacturing depth and global finance, presenting a growth strategy built on infrastructure, execution and long-term capital.

Technology is central to this story. Discussions around electronics manufacturing and semiconductors have emphasised India’s focus on building complete ecosystems rather than isolated capabilities. This ecosystem approach has reinforced global confidence that India can absorb and sustain complex manufacturing at scale.

Artificial intelligence has been another prominent theme. India has articulated a five-layer AI stack, positioning itself as a provider of AI solutions that are inclusive, affordable, and deployable at population scale. Over the years, India has highlighted real-world applications across healthcare, education, governance, and productivity. In a forum increasingly concerned with AI governance and societal implications, this pragmatic, application-driven approach has resonated strongly.

Manufacturing and infrastructure further reinforce India’s credibility. Its Davos narrative has emphasised certainty, backed by sustained public investment, expanding logistics networks, industrial corridors, and a rapidly growing aviation ecosystem. What sets India apart, however, is not just headline potential but a tangible track record of execution.

Clean energy and the energy transition complement this positioning. India’s commitment to expanding non-fossil fuel capacity, coupled with momentum in renewables and green finance, presents the country as a laboratory for climate solutions at scale. Discussions have been pragmatic, focused on bankable projects, financing structures, and platforms that translate ambition into tangible outcomes.

A distinctive dimension of India’s engagement this year has been the visibility of women’s leadership in shaping the future of growth. Across AI, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and the future of work, Indian women leaders have been central contributors. As global debates increasingly link competitiveness with social outcomes, India’s emphasis on women as drivers of enterprise, technology adoption, and workplace transformation adds both depth and credibility to its narrative. The WeLead India Lounge has emerged as a vibrant platform for dialogue on women’s leadership, spanning AI, health, workplace innovation, and entrepreneurship.

India’s outward orientation remains integral to this story, reflected in progress toward deeper trade and economic integration with key partners, including the European Union.

Beyond India-specific engagements, the wider mood at Davos has been sombre and realistic. Economic fragmentation, supply chain resilience, climate finance, and the governance of emerging technologies dominate discussions.

Geopolitics features prominently, and recent speeches by global leaders have already sparked conversations likely to continue well beyond Davos. Yet within these debates, India appears repeatedly as a trusted partner, one that is viewed as a market of scale, a reliable manufacturing base, a digital innovator, and a source of skilled talent. Global Industry leaders speak of predictability, reform momentum, and the confidence to invest with a long-term horizon, when India takes centre stage during discussions.

As I walk back through Davos this evening, the impression is clear. India is no longer here to explain its potential. It is here to engage as a partner, to contribute solutions, and to help shape outcomes. In a world seeking steadiness and dialogue, India’s presence at Davos 2026 feels not just relevant, but reassuring, as a “Partner” to global businesses.