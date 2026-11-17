That experiment in “comply or explain” is over. Since January 2021, unspent money must be moved to a dedicated account or a government fund, with penalties of up to twice the amount, capped at ₹1 crore. Boards still explain a shortfall, but they need to spend the amount.

The shift fits a pattern. India regulates companies mostly by command. The Companies Act and Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (LODR) prescribe board composition, committees, approval of related-party transactions and disclosures, with penalties for breach. This “comply or else” model offers clear rules and an enforcer with teeth. But rules mean boards learn to satisfy the letter rather than the purpose. A 2014 NSE briefing by Nawshir Mirza and Nirmal Mohanty observed that Indian governance norms were “practised more as rituals in religion than as a genuine pursuit of good governance”.

Mandates also leave regulators few options when a rule meets resistance. In February 2022, weeks before India’s top 500 listed companies had to separate the roles of chairperson and managing director or chief executive officer, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) found only about half had complied. Rather than penalising a large slice of the market, it made the rule voluntary. It could instead have retained the mandate while allowing companies that chose to keep a combined role to explain their reasons to shareholders annually.

Much of the world uses that softer toolkit. Britain adopted “comply or explain” in 1992, following the Cadbury Committee. A code sets out principles and practices. A company may depart from a practice if it explains why publicly, and shareholders, not the regulator, judge the explanation. Variants have followed:

l Apply or explain (South Africa’s King III code, named after Mervyn King, and the Dutch code): Apply the principles and explain how.

l Apply and explain (South Africa’s King IV code, UK Stewardship Code): No opt-out; show how each principle is applied.

l Report or explain: Publish data, such as sustainability or diversity metrics, or explain why not.

l Comply and explain: A mandate plus a narrative, as India’s CSR regime now works.

l Opt in or opt out: Sets a default and lets companies choose a different path. Example, the European Union Takeover Directive’s rule that bars boards from frustrating a bid, which member states can opt out of and companies can opt-back in.

l If not, why not, is Australia’s version and deserves a closer look.

“If not, why not” works like comply or explain, but differs in emphasis. “Comply or explain” makes compliance the default, so an explanation can read like an excuse. “If not, why not” treats not adopting a recommendation as a decision the board is entitled to make. The Australian Securities Exchange’s principles state that a board that considers a recommendation unsuited to its circumstances is entitled not to adopt it. Companies must give their reasons and say what they do instead. That pushes them to show a different route to the same goal, not just a gap. The approach has lasted two decades, and the draft fifth edition of the principles keeps it.

India has used these tools mainly as a glide path. Besides CSR, Sebi’s rule that large companies raise a quarter of their incremental borrowing through bonds ran on comply or explain for two years before penalties applied. Value-chain disclosures under BRSR Core began as “comply or explain” in 2023 and became voluntary in 2025. The LODR’s list of “discretionary” requirements asks for no explanation at all.

India should ask “if not, why not”.The NSE briefing argued comply or explain needs boards that value good governance, honest explanations and investors who act on them. CSR adds a lesson: Explanation works only where someone has a reason to read it. CSR benefits society rather than shareholders, so investors had little incentive to challenge thin explanations. Today’s domestic funds and insurers, bound by stewardship codes and supported by proxy advisers, are better placed to use it.

Sebi could start by turning the LODR’s “discretionary” norms into “if not, why not” requirements. Companies would report against them, and against others issues such as a separate chairperson, limits on director tenure and board diversity, explaining any departure and the alternative they had adopted. For new disclosures like value-chain emissions, “report or explain” would be better than swinging between mandate and retreat. New mandates could be phased in with a comply-or-explain period, as the bond-borrowing rule was. Hard law should remain for the core: Related-party transactions, audit, minority protection and disclosure of material events.

Explanations need policing too. Britain’s Financial Reporting Council reviews companies’ corporate governance reporting annually and calls out boilerplate explanations. Sebi or the exchanges could do the same, but would need to build the necessary capacity.

Mandatory rules set a floor, and India needs such floors — on board structure, pay, succession and disclosure quality. Investors have a stake. But CSR shows India will mandate when explanations fail. It should be as willing to move the other way when a mandate becomes a ritual. More flexible regulations will help boards move beyond box-ticking towards governing.