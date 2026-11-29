In one of his earliest election speeches in Agra in November 2013, Mr Modi promised 10 million jobs a year for the youth if voted to power. Then came the promise of 100 million jobs by 2022. This was to be achieved through “Make in India”, intended to encourage big-ticket investments; “Startup India”, aimed at promoting entrepreneurship; and “Skill India”, which was supposed to make Indians more employable. When Zee TV asked him about this promise in January 2018, Mr Modi pointed out that street food vendors selling pakodas should also be included in employment statistics, implying that unemployment in the country was much lower than commonly believed. This logic didn’t find much acceptance though his supporters argued that it reflected his emphasis on entrepreneurship. When Mr Modi asks an election audience, “Aapko naukri chahiye ki nahi chahiye?” (Do you want a job or not?), the answer is obviously “yes”. By asking this question, he makes it appear that delivering jobs is his responsibility.

The Ficci speech talks of the tax cuts he “gave” businessmen, apparently hoping that they would create jobs in return. Let me recall the context. “Tax cuts for jobs” was not what had been negotiated with big business. My article for this paper on the subject was titled “Tax cuts: Knee-jerk or part of a plan?” The economic situation then was grim: “Rising unemployment, poor export growth, punitive taxes, tax terrorism, imploding public sector, collapse in the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate to 5 per cent (effectively 3.5 per cent under the old calculations) in the first quarter, auto sales at a 20-year low, no manufacturing growth, crisis in financial services and banking.” Tax cuts were not part of any plan or strategy. Sometime later, I also predicted that job growth would not happen because the underlying structural problems remained unaddressed. And sure enough, it has not.

Politicians can demand that industry create jobs as an act of gratitude for being given tax cuts. But businessmen employ people to produce goods and services for which there is a paying market. This is particularly important in India, where inadequate purchasing power is a major problem. If consumers cannot afford to buy more, companies will not expand capacity merely because corporation tax has fallen. Demand has remained weak, and there is substantial unutilised capacity. But here job creation is seen as a moral obligation of business leaders rather than an economic outcome shaped by demand, investment incentives, technology, competition, regulation, and the structure of the economy.

Beyond the blame game

The government wants companies to create jobs so that people have incomes, while companies want people to have incomes so that they can buy more goods and services. Who can break this cycle? Only the state — through public investment in infrastructure, education, health and urban development, and policies that raise mass purchasing power. Demand emerges from a combination of government actions: Predictable regulation and taxation, contract enforcement and timely resolution of disputes, cheap and reliable electricity, efficient logistics, access to land and clearances without arbitrary delays and bribes, stable trade policy, a competitive domestic market, and the availability of skilled workers. Are any of these in the hands of businessmen? No. And what about the impact of giveaways and freebies to win votes on job creation and skill development? Businessmen openly complain that they cannot find workers even to train, let alone skilled ones.

In successful economies, political leaders did not merely upbraid businesses for failing to create jobs, they actively shaped the direction of industrial development. Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and, later, China used industrial policy, export incentives, directed credit, infrastructure, technology acquisition and skills development to steer private investment towards sectors with high growth and employment potential. The story of how Chinese Premier Li Qiang as the Shanghai party secretary got Tesla to invest and set up its Gigafactory in the province, which sparked a gigantic electric vehicle boom, is legendary. These political leaders also pushed companies to compete in global markets, linking state support to performance rather than distributing concessions without conditions. The state acted as a strategic partner, helping create markets, capabilities and investment opportunities. Employment was the outcome of a deliberate development strategy. It was neither a favour expected from business leaders in return for tax concessions nor an obligation to fulfil a grand election promise made to win votes.