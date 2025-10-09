India & the promise of a green hydrogen future: A frontrunner emerges

The global race to cut emissions from hard-to-abate sectors such as steel, fertilisers, shipping, aviation, and long-haul transport is underway, with green hydrogen emerging as the decisive fuel. While Europe, Japan, Korea, and West Asia are investing billions into renewable hydrogen, India has the right mix of resources, policy and demand to emerge as the world’s pre-eminent hub for this new energy vector.

India’s advantage rests on five decisive strengths. First, India offers globally unmatched rates for round-the-clock renewable energy, with prices ranging from ₹4.60 to ₹5 per kWh, making green hydrogen production extremely cost-competitive. Second, government policy has been