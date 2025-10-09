Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / India & the promise of a green hydrogen future: A frontrunner emerges

India & the promise of a green hydrogen future: A frontrunner emerges

India's advantage rests on five decisive strengths. First, India offers globally unmatched rates for round-the-clock renewable energy, with prices ranging from ₹4.60 to ₹5 per kWh

green hydrogen
premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Amitabh Kant
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The global race to cut emissions from hard-to-abate sectors such as steel, fertilisers, shipping, aviation, and long-haul transport is underway, with green hydrogen emerging as the decisive fuel. While Europe, Japan, Korea, and West Asia are investing billions into renewable hydrogen, India has the right mix of resources, policy and demand to emerge as the world’s pre-eminent hub for this new energy vector.
 
India’s advantage rests on five decisive strengths. First, India offers globally unmatched rates for round-the-clock renewable energy, with prices ranging from ₹4.60 to ₹5 per kWh, making green hydrogen production extremely cost-competitive. Second, government policy has been
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion take two energy sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon