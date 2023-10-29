close
Industrial metaverse gains real-life traction

Digital transformation strategies are moving towards a common approach in which a single suite of diverse technologies helps bring cost, time, and resource efficiencies

5G network, satellite
Premium

Pranjal Sharma
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 9:19 PM IST
Listen to This Article

One technology is not enough to solve business objectives. Digital transformation strategies are moving towards a common approach in which a single suite of diverse technologies helps bring cost, time, and resource efficiencies. For the manufacturing sector, the industrial metaverse is becoming a viable option. 

Industrial metaverse can be described as a solutions suite that combines various enabling technologies. These include internet of things, edge and cloud computing, virtual and augmented reality, 5G and 6G networks, digital twin, and AI with
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Metaverse Industrial policy Industrial revolution Technology virtual reality

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 9:18 PM IST

Business Standard
