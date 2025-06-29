Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 11:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Industrial policy redux: India must counter the Chinese supply grip

Industrial policy redux: India must counter the Chinese supply grip

China needs nothing critical from India - on the other hand, India needs $115 billion worth of goods every year from China to keep various parts of its economy going

Any industrial policy is only as good as how it is applied and the other reforms that support it. This was as true 40 years ago as it is now.

Debashis Basu
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

First it was the shadow-banning of exports of rare earths that panicked Indian electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturers. Now comes the Chinese halt on specialised fertilisers. A German tunnel-boring machine bound for India is reportedly stuck in China, awaiting export clearance. What next? India, the drug-manufacturing giant, imports 80 per cent of key starter materials from China. What if that is choked?
 
China needs nothing critical from India — on the other hand, India needs $115 billion worth of goods every year from China to keep various parts of its economy going. All those who were advocating that manufacturing is less relevant
