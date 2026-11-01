Insurance cheque sent by post: Which date matters?
Should the premium be deemed received when the insurer receives the cheque, or when the cheque clears and the proceeds reach its account?
Jehangir B Gai
premium
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In my previous column, I had advised sending the cheque by registered or speed post for payment of premium. When a cheque is sent in this manner, what would be the date of receipt of premium under the law? Would it be the date when the cheque was dispatched, or the date when the cheque was received by the insurer, or the date when the cheque is encashed and the proceeds credited to the account of the insurer?
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Topics : BS Opinion CONSUMER PROTECTION cheque book Banking