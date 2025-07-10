MSME lending a new driver of credit growth? Asset quality a key test

India’s banking sector is in rude health. By a variety of measures — capital adequacy, provision coverage ratio, liquidity coverage ratio, return on assets, and gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) as a proportion of loans — the sector demonstrates strengths that would have been unthinkable five years ago.

Capital adequacy in the system as a whole is 17.3 per cent, with public sector banks’ (PSBs’) capital adequacy at 16.2 per cent. Being over five percentage points above the regulatory minimum is prudent and a source of stability. Return on assets (RoA) for all banks is 1.4 per cent. PSBs have an