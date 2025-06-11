Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Multi-partisanship for reforms can help India unlock stalled growth

Multi-partisanship for reforms can help India unlock stalled growth

Unravelling the Gordian knots in the ease of doing business demands wisdom from across the political aisle

state politics
premium

Kanika Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Following the global multi-party outreach to articulate India’s response to Pakistan’s state-sponsored terrorism, the Prime Minister spoke of institutionalising the idea. The idea of multi-partisanship is undoubtedly inspired. It is a pity no one has thought of applying the concept in other critical areas of governance. For instance, a multi-party consensus on economic policy would be splendid, especially since much of stalled next-gen reform requires buy-in from state governments ruled by parties in opposition to the ruling coalition at the Centre.   
 
Right now, a majority in Parliament thanks to its allies means that the ruling dispensation does not need
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion economy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon