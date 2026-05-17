Optical illusions: Gains from Trump-Xi summit were underwhelming
The fact that the Beijing-Moscow axis remains as sturdy as ever is a compelling sign of the US' waning influence over large swathes of global geopolitics
Business Standard Editorial Comment
premium
Listen to This Article
Much was expected of the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his United States (US) counterpart, Donald Trump. But beyond the elaborate pageantry, there were few tangible outcomes from the two-day summit between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies. The absence of a joint statement and differences between the US and Chinese readouts underlined the divergence between the two countries on the major sources of friction between them: The conflict in West Asia, for which Mr Trump had postponed his Beijing visit; trade; the security of Taiwan; nuclear proliferation; and artificial intelligence. The positives lay principally in the optics. Mr Trump was notably less hawkish than before, and the large business delegation that accompanied him signalled that he might be willing to do business with China. This aligns with what Mr Xi called “constructive strategic stability”. But these slight shifts in emphasis are heavily conditional.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper