Optical illusions: Gains from Trump-Xi summit were underwhelming

Nothing underlined this better than the differing positions on Taiwan. The Chinese readout of the meeting quoted Mr Xi as warning Mr Trump to exercise extra caution over its ties with Taiwan, or else the entire Sino-US relations would be in jeopardy. The background to this is an $11 billion armaments package the White House approved for Taiwan in December and a further $14 billion awaiting the presidential signature. The US readout, however, made no mention of Taiwan. Equally, the US President has not made any statement suggesting he would weaken US support for Taiwan, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated to reporters that US policy on Taiwan had not changed.

If Beijing did not achieve its objectives on Taiwan, US progress on other issues was underwhelming. US hopes for Chinese cooperation in influencing its major energy partner Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz yielded only a holding statement from the Chinese calling for a “comprehensive and lasting ceasefire” — the issue eluding Mr Trump at the moment. China sees the Iran war as essentially a US problem. As for the “fantastic trade deals, great for both countries”, of which Mr Trump spoke, evidence on this is thin. Among the deals the US President listed were Chinese commitments to buy soybean and 200 Boeing aircraft with a potential commitment to purchase up to 750 jets. Though Boeing has confirmed this agreement, China has neither acknowledged this nor mentioned any of the others. China’s agreement to restore trade in beef with the US as a goodwill gesture a day ahead of Mr Trump’s visit was partially clawed back later that day. There was no breakthrough deal of the US selling advance Nvidia chips, despite the chief executive officer’s last-minute inclusion in the trip. Perhaps the most consequential development of the summit was the establishment of a Board of Trade and Board of Investment to mediate disputes and negotiate expanding two-way trade under a reciprocal tariff-reduction framework.