Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Private credit 2.0 expands beyond traditional uses, set for growth in India

Private credit 2.0 expands beyond traditional uses, set for growth in India

Private credit solves two gaps in the market: It helps where the banking system is unable to and offers bespoke solutions to corporate borrowers' specific needs

Banking system, credit market, Market borrowings
premium

Most private credit deals tend to be highly structured and negotiated, as a result of which, the secondary market is fairly limited

Shilpa Mankar Ahluwalia
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private credit investments in India were close to $10 billion in FY24; it is projected that total assets under management in this space will touch $60-70 billion by 2028, according to an EY report. Such credit has historically been driven by global capital investing in non-convertible debentures via the foreign portfolio investment route. However, a large part of its growth is now fuelled by domestic funds, which are mostly structured as Category-II alternative investment funds (AIF) registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India and target a mix of offshore and domestic capital. High-net worth individuals and family wealth
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Banking system credit market Market borrowings
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon