Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 11:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Protein mania shifts from gym-goers to mainstream consumers in India

Protein mania shifts from gym-goers to mainstream consumers in India

Protein-packed foods gain popularity in India as consumers embrace health and nutrition awareness

healthy diet, protein
premium

Data shows that we are consuming less protein than our global counterparts in the US and China. | Representative Image

Ambi Parameswaran
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

“McDonald’s, Bollywood, cricket fuel wellness craze in India,” read the headline of an article by Reuters published in this newspaper on August 27. The article drew attention to how the country was witnessing a huge demand for protein-loaded products. 
Some years ago, the only place you saw “protein” emblazoned boldly on was on special drinks that gym-going men, and women, slugged after a heavy workout. It was seen as a special something that these six-pack aspirants consumed. Us mortals were not on the radar of such products. But as with all innovative products, the diffusion of innovation curve kicked in.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Health and Wellness The Indian diet Nutrition healthy lifestyle BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon