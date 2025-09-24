Protein mania shifts from gym-goers to mainstream consumers in India

“McDonald’s, Bollywood, cricket fuel wellness craze in India,” read the headline of an article by Reuters published in this newspaper on August 27. The article drew attention to how the country was witnessing a huge demand for protein-loaded products.

Some years ago, the only place you saw “protein” emblazoned boldly on was on special drinks that gym-going men, and women, slugged after a heavy workout. It was seen as a special something that these six-pack aspirants consumed. Us mortals were not on the radar of such products. But as with all innovative products, the diffusion of innovation curve kicked in.