Friday, October 17, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Public criticism of predecessors: Rare, but India is not immune to it

Public criticism of predecessors: Rare, but India is not immune to it

Outside clubs, cooperative societies, and politics, public criticism of companies is rare - but India is not immune to it

digital transformation report, CIO CMO collaboration, digital transformation success, ROI digital transformation, agility in business, customer experience improvement, CIO and CMO alignment, Bounteous Accolite report, digital transformation consultan
premium

Does public criticism matter? Why would a leader do so? We see this occurrence both in national politics and in companies. Psychology suggests that it may work to some extent in politics but is rarely effective in a corporate setting.

R Gopalakrishnan
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leadership is complex. Trainers draw lessons from other leaders’ experiences and convert them into memorable rules — but they are mere mantras. For every rule articulated, there is an exception. For example, Steve Jobs of Apple fame was a Stanford dropout, wore turtlenecks, and was rude to colleagues. Aspiring entrepreneurs should not emulate these. Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos tried but is now languishing in federal prison.
 
Despite this there are best practices.
 
Every leader learns about how and what to speak publicly about predecessors and present colleagues. In one social-media post recently, I read a view (I thoroughly disagree) that
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion India's business leaders Business Life
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon