Q2FY24 GDP surprised on the upside

Led by healthy year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as well as sequential pick-up in manufacturing, construction and majority of the services, India’s real GDP growth in Q2, FY24 at 7.6 per cent (Y-o-Y) was much higher-than-anticipated. However, the contribution of a favourable statistical base for mining & manufacturing sectors cannot be underplayed. Both these sectors had posted negative growth rates in Q2FY23.



From the expenditure side, the real push to growth continued to come from the capital formation (fixed investment) than consumption spending during the first half of the current financial year. As revealed by the fiscal statistics, India’s Central Government had frontloaded the capital spending and spent Rs 4.90 trillion on capital formation during H1FY24, or 49 per cent of the budgeted