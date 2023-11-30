Sensex (0.13%)
66988.44 + 86.53
Nifty (0.18%)
20133.15 + 36.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
6539.50 + 46.45
Nifty Midcap (0.68%)
42908.90 + 290.20
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44481.75 -84.70
Heatmap

Q2FY24 GDP surprised on the upside

The real pressure point in today's GDP statistics is the "agriculture & allied activities" sector that has posted a growth of just 1.2 per cent (Y-o-Y) in Q2FY24, the lowest in the past 18 quarter

GDP Growth
Premium

GDP Growth

Rupa Rege Nitsure
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 11:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Led by healthy year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as well as sequential pick-up in manufacturing, construction and majority of the services, India’s real GDP growth in Q2, FY24 at 7.6 per cent (Y-o-Y) was much higher-than-anticipated. However, the contribution of a favourable statistical base for mining & manufacturing sectors cannot be underplayed. Both these sectors had posted negative growth rates in Q2FY23.
 
From the expenditure side, the real push to growth continued to come from the capital formation (fixed investment) than consumption spending during the first half of the current financial year. As revealed by the fiscal statistics, India’s Central Government had frontloaded the capital spending and spent Rs 4.90 trillion on capital formation during H1FY24, or 49 per cent of the budgeted
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

S&P Global hikes India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.4%

GDP preview: Why is India likely to retain fastest-growing economy tag

Q2 GDP numbers show resilience and strength of Indian economy: PM Modi

India's GDP grew 7.6% in Jul-Sep quarter, higher than RBI MPC projection

Fitch upgrades India's mid-term GDP growth forecast to 6.2% from 5.5%

Building the fighter fleet

The fossil fuel dilemma

ESOPs: Boon or bane

Towards a brighter tomorrow

Guaranteeing personal guarantees

Topics : GDP India GDP India economy

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 11:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood MoviesAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon