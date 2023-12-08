Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

RBI keeps all options open to manage liquidity

Inflation and central bank policy rates seem to have peaked for most countries, while the pace of economic activities remains varied across economies

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Siddhartha Sanyal
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 11:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The status quo on key policy rates in the meeting of the monetary policy committee (MPC) was no surprise.
 
The communication from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remains a balanced and pragmatic one.
 
The central bank came across less hawkish in December, taking into account softer commodity prices and global activity indicators in recent months.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

Liquidity continues to be in deficit, banks expect RBI repo auction

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

Time to avoid the 'last hike'

From the islands

Returning to power will be a trial for KCR

The two incredible comebacks of 2023

Fear and cheer: The paradox of the Indian business scene

OpenAI storm: Flawed board or star syndrome?

Topics : RBI Policy RBI Liquidity Inflation rise RBI repo rate

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon