RBI keeps all options open to manage liquidity

The status quo on key policy rates in the meeting of the monetary policy committee (MPC) was no surprise.
The communication from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remains a balanced and pragmatic one.
The central bank came across less hawkish in December, taking into account softer commodity prices and global activity indicators in recent months.